Fernand forms as latest Atlantic tropical storm, expected to fizzle by midweek

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fernand has become the latest tropical storm in the Atlantic basin.

Unlike what we experienced with Hurricane Erin, we will not observe rapid development, and the system will persist for a few days before dissipating.

It will also have minimal impact outside Bermuda. Its closest approach to that island will be overnight tonight as a tropical storm.

AM TROPICS UPDATE 8-24-25

The good news for Bermuda is that it will remain on the storm’s west side, so large waves will be their primary concern.

The storm will eventually fizzle out by Wednesday or Thursday.

Another area of concern is a disorganized group of storms moving towards the Leeward Islands.

As of right now, this spot is projected to move through those islands over the next few days and track towards Central America.

As of Sunday morning, no models indicate it moving north into the Caribbean or toward the Gulf.

