FHP: 1 dead, 1 hurt after truck strikes bicyclists in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has released initial findings on a deadly crash in Flagler County.

It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday along US-1 north of County Road 2002.

Troopers said a man and woman were bicycling in a bike lane along US-1 southbound when they were hit by a pickup truck heading in the same direction.

According to details in a news release, troopers believe that the truck traveled into the bike lane.

After colliding with both bicyclists, the truck continued onto the shoulder of the road and then into the woodline.

The female bicyclist, 40, of Ormond Beach, died.

The male cyclist, 45, also of Ormond Beach, was seriously hurt.

Neither was wearing a helmet, according to investigators.

FHP said the driver of the truck, 32, of Ormond Beach, was not injured.

Troopers haven’t said if he’ll face charges but said the crash remains under investigation.

