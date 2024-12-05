FHP: 2 drivers die after head-on crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died Wednesday night after a traffic crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 8:35 p.m., troopers responded to County Road-315 near NE 222nd Street, north of Fort McCoy.

Investigators said the driver of a van was traveling north on CR-315 when he crossed the center line and entered into the southbound lane.

Troopers said the van traveled directly into the path of an oncoming SUV, which resulted in a head-on collision.

FHP said both drivers died at the crash site.

According to a news release issued by the agency, the driver of the van, 55, lived in Interlachen, Florida.

A woman, 38, of Fort McCoy, was driving the SUV, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

