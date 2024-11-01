FHP: Man, 20, dies after crashing into Seminole County home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died early Friday after crashing an SUV into a home in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Clayton Crossing Way and Hidden Cypress Lane in Oviedo.

FHP said the driver of a Lexus RX 350 was traveling north, approaching the gated entrance to Clayton Crossing subdivision, but failed to slow down and struck the gate leading into the community.

Troopers said the driver then traveled off the roadway at a curve and collided with a house.

Investigators said no one was inside that residence at the time of the crash.

The Lexus’ driver, 20, was taken to Oviedo Medical Center but did not survive.

FHP did not release his name but said he lived in Winter Springs.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to an agency press release.

The crash remains under investigation.

