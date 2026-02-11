Fire hydrant inspections underway in Melbourne for next 6 months

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The City of Melbourne has started inspecting and flushing more than 5,000 fire hydrants across its water distribution network. The maintenance project began Jan. 26 and is expected to take approximately six months to complete.

This routine maintenance is performed every other year to ensure the city’s hydrants meet fire safety standards and Florida Department of Environmental Protection requirements. Crews from Hydromax USA, a city contractor, are conducting the work to verify that all hydrants are functioning properly.

Inspections are scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. During these hours, each hydrant in the network will be flushed for approximately 15 minutes. Residents may see water flowing in the streets while crews perform the checks.

The city warned that the flushing process may cause a temporary drop in water pressure or the presence of air in water lines. Residents might also notice slightly cloudy water or a small amount of sediment. To minimize these effects, the city suggests that residents limit their water use if they see flushing occurring in their immediate area.

If discolored water or sediment appears outside a home, the city recommends running an outside hose bibb until the water clears. This step is intended to reduce the chance of sediment entering interior plumbing.

If sediment is found inside the house, residents should flush their plumbing through a tub faucet or another fixture without a faucet screen for several minutes until the water is clear. This prevents clogging in faucet screens or appliances like dishwashers and washing machines.

Residents seeking more information about the maintenance schedule can contact the City of Melbourne Water Distribution Department at 321-608-5130.

