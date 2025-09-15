Fire investigation displaces more than 2 dozen renters in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A small fire at a St. Cloud apartment building forced more than two dozen people out of their homes over the weekend.

It happened Sunday evening along Minnesota Avenue near 7th Street.

A City of St. Cloud spokesperson said the fire appeared to be contained to some insulation, but the incident led to Orlando Utilities Commission cutting power to the building.

The American Red Cross said residents in multiple units had to find somewhere else to stay for the time being.

The agency told Channel 9 that nearby First United Methodist Church on Ohio Avenue opened its doors to anyone needing temporary shelter.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

