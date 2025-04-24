Firefighters work to gain upper hand on multiple brush fires in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — Firefighters appear to be making progress in the battle against several fires burning in the Palm Bay area of Brevard County.

Two fires in the undeveloped area known as “The Compound” were under control Thursday morning.

And officials lifted evacuation orders for people living in the vicinity of Onyx Drive.

To date, no serious injuries or damage to homes have been reported.

But residents remained on edge because of the fire, which was believed to be sparked by a police cruiser on Wednesday.

Flames got close to their homes and forced them to evacuate.

Neighbors told WFTV it was gut wrenching. A viewer shared cell phone video where you could hear the wind whipping, see smoke billowing, ashes fall, and flames getting eerily close to homes.

“It looked like the whole backyard was on fire. It was just a real, really nerve-racking experience,” said Joseph Cortez.

Joseph Cortez was at work when his neighbor sent him pictures and video showing the flames appearing to be in his back yard.

“I immediately thought my house was on fire. I have pets inside. I have cats, two puppies. My chickens. My heart sank,” said Cortez.

Cortez checked his cameras and says he saw firefighters running through his yard with hoses.

“It was really nerve-racking. Like I haven’t been that nervous in a while,” said Cortez.

Police said an officer was checking on a nearby homeless encampment Wednesday when, for an unknown reason, the cruiser caught fire and ignited the brush beneath.

“The fire actually made it to my fence. So, there’s several spots on the fence line that was burned,” said Cortez.

Neighbors described things as chaotic and scary but said they’re grateful for the quick actions from palm bay firefighters.

Channel 9 has learned about one minor injury. We’re told the officer whose car caught fire was hurt while trying to put the flames out.

Exactly how the police cruiser sparked the fire remains under investigation.

