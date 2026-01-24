Flagler Beach firefighters rescue family of three from stranded sailboat

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — At around 4:32 a.m., the Flagler Beach Fire Department responded to a call for help from the United States Coast Guard about a sailboat that was reportedly capsizing off Flagler Beach’s coast.

The Coast Guard notified Flagler County Emergency Communications about an emergency involving a sailboat stranded on a sandbar in nearshore waters, with three people aboard—two adults and one child—who were in distress.

Emergency responders from the Flagler Beach Fire Department, working with Flagler County Fire Rescue, quickly found the grounded sailboat and assessed that the occupants were in dangerous marine conditions.

A firefighter from the Flagler Beach Fire Department arrived at the vessel and helped evacuate all three occupants safely. They were then assessed on-site to confirm they were unharmed.

After the rescue, all three occupants were taken to a nearby hotel for shelter. Fortunately, neither the individuals nor the emergency responders involved in the operation sustained any injuries.

