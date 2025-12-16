Flagler County Beach Brief is the new hub for residents and visitors

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County launched the Flagler County Beach Brief on Monday, providing real-time updates on beach nourishment and restoration efforts along its 18-mile Atlantic coastline.

The landing page will feature updates, including project timelines, drone videos, funding details, permit statuses, and photo updates, to promote transparency and community involvement.

The Flagler County Beach Brief is a key resource for residents and visitors, providing updates on progress under the Beach Management Plan, adopted on October 16, 2023. The plan lists seven goals and ten strategies focused on physical restoration, mainly beach and dune nourishment.

Heidi Petito, Flagler County Administrator, emphasized the county’s commitment to the coastline, stating, “We are committed to protecting and enhancing our precious coastline for future generations.”

As these projects advance, the landing page aims to keep the community informed and engaged in the ongoing improvement of local beaches.

