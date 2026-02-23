Local

Flagler Sheriff, FBI to give update on missing person cold case

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officials are planning to give an update Monday on a missing person’s cold case in Flagler County.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, representatives with the FBI office in Jacksonville, and the victim’s family members will all be part of a news conference.

Officials are planning to speak around 1:30 p.m. from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Operations Center in Bunnell.

The sheriff’s office has not said which missing person’s cold case they plan to discuss.

