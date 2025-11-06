Flood warning in effect along St. Johns River

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service has extended a flood warning for the Saint Johns River above Lake Harney.

The flood warning will stay in effect until Friday morning.

The National Weather Service forecasts minor flooding chances in the area.

The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney near Geneva is forecast to drop from minor flood stage to action stage in the next day or two, then continue a very slow decline through action stage for several weeks.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group