Flooding will cause Deltona residents to see an increase in property taxes

DELTONA, Fla. — Starting next year, Deltona residents will see a 25% increase in special charges on their property tax bill.

The hike would improve stormwater and drainage systems following last year’s hurricanes.

Roughly 250 homes were damaged due to flooding in Deltona, costing the city millions of dollars.

That was the residents’ biggest concern.

Mayor Santiago Avila said he is not trying to blame anyone else, but if the city had gradually increased rates over the past several years, residents would not be impacted so much.

The city recently approved a plan to repair the stormwater system that officials said needs $50 million in maintenance, and the community will help cover that cost.

“Why now?” homeowner Ray Coombs said.

While Coombs questions the timing, he is OK with paying a little more for a better quality of life. But he also empathizes with others who are struggling to get by.

“I can understand those lower-income families who wouldn’t want that to happen,” he said. “So, I am kind of torn on the issue.”

Community members brought up their concerns during a city meeting.

The city has not raised rates since 2017, and Mayor Avila pointed to this problem before voting to approve the increase.

“The buck stops with me,” Avila said. “I take full responsibility now. I am the mayor now. Of course, when I was elected, I walked into a whole lot of mess. Residents were underwater (and) our roads were flooded.”

The rate increase will be roughly $32 per home for a year.

Avila hopes that things will be different when the city reassesses next year.

“I am personally going to be going to Tallahassee and talking to my state rep, my state senator and trying to get more funds for our city,” he said.

Avila said that with all the grants and state funding combined, Deltona is receiving roughly $10 million to help with flood mitigation.

The city will determine the next steps after the rate increase goes into effect.

Residents will also see a 15% increase in their trash fees.

