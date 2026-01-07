Florida Democrats challenge DeSantis’ emergency orders on immigration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Democratic lawmakers are proposing measures to limit the governor’s emergency powers, which were issued in response to federal immigration policies.

The proposed measures aim to draw attention to the ongoing emergency orders that have been in place since 2023.

Lawmakers are concerned that these powers have been exercised without sufficient checks, particularly in light of the evolving immigration landscape.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature, making the passage of these proposals a significant challenge.

Legislative leaders have emphasized that while they aim to limit the governor’s powers, they expect resistance from the Republican majority when lawmakers reconvene.

Lawmakers will return to Tallahassee on Jan. 13 for the upcoming legislative session, setting the stage for potential debates over this controversial issue.

