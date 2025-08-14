Florida family determined to rebuild home after crane falls on it

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Jim and Amanda Crane are determined to rebuild their home in Merritt Island after a crane toppled onto it Wednesday afternoon.

The crane tipped over after rupturing a water main while replacing a utility pole around Mackerel Avenue and Dorsal Street.

The incident caused significant damage to the Cranes’ home of 40 years. But no one was injured.

Big Iron Crane Services, the company involved, stated that they were unaware of the water main before beginning the work.

“We’re going to rebuild and get our home back,” said Amanda Crane, who was at the veterinarian’s office with a newly adopted rescue when the crane crashed into her home.

The Crane’s home has been a family gathering place for years, with their son and grandson having lived there.

“Everyone who comes to visit stays here,” Jim Crane said.

The city of Cocoa utilities has repaired the ruptured water line, and Florida Power & Light Co. has restored power to the Cranes’ neighbors.

However, power to the Cranes’ home will not be restored until it is deemed safe.

Amanda Crane expressed relief that her husband was not inside the house during the incident, attributing it to “divine intervention.”

As a result of the water main break, several streets in the area are now under a boil water notice.

Despite the destruction of their home, the Cranes remain optimistic about rebuilding, supported by the quick response of local utilities to mitigate further damage.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group