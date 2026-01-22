Florida firefighters rescue several animals from house fire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Hillsborough County rescued several animals after fire broke out in a home.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded Wednesday morning to a house fire near Tampa.

The fire was reported to have heavy flames coming from the front of the home.

Crews were able to remove three dogs and three cats from the home, but one of the cats later passed away.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group