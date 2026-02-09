Florida gas prices drop to $2.86 per gallon after mid-week spike

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices are trending down again following a brief mid-week spike. The statewide average for a gallon of regular gas reached $2.86 today.

According to Triple A, the current price is down from $2.90 per gallon recorded just one week ago.

The four-cent decrease occurs as Florida motorists face frequent pump price fluctuations.

Regional Price Averages (Regular Gasoline)

Orlando: $2.85 per gallon.

$2.85 per gallon. Daytona Beach: $2.87 per gallon.

$2.87 per gallon. Gainesville: $2.90 per gallon (consistently among the highest in the region).

$2.90 per gallon (consistently among the highest in the region). Melbourne-Titusville: $2.87 per gallon.

$2.87 per gallon. Lakeland-Winter Haven: $2.89 per gallon.

Weekly Change: Prices have decreased by about 5 to 6 cents over the past week as demand stabilized after a late-January winter storm.

Yearly Comparison: Gasoline is still considerably cheaper than at the same time last year, when Florida averages ranged from approximately $3.17 to $3.21 per gallon.

