Florida law enforcement recruit dies on first night of training

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Morlon Jenkins Jr., a recruit at Lake Technical College law enforcement program, died after a medical emergency during his first night at the Florida Law Enforcement Academy in Tavares on August 11, 2025.

Jenkins had a medical emergency at approximately 7:15 p.m., leading instructors to call emergency services. He was then taken to a nearby hospital and was later declared deceased.

The cause of death is still being investigated. Detectives are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to find out the details of his death.

As the investigation is still ongoing, no additional information can be provided at this moment.

