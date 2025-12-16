Florida lawmakers push college security bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are advancing a bill to enhance security in colleges and universities.

This proposal comes in response to an April shooting at Florida State University that left two people dead.

The bill aims to expand the Guardian Program, which allows trained employees to carry firearms, enhance coordination with law enforcement and address security gaps identified during the FSU incident.

Lawmakers believe these measures are necessary to promote safety in higher education institutions.

Improving coordination with law enforcement includes establishing clearer protocols and communication strategies between university security and local police.

