Florida League of Cities awards Lady Lake Mayor Ed Freeman for advocacy

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Lady Lake Mayor Ed Freeman has been honored by the Florida League of Cities.

Freeman received the 2026 Home Rule Hero Award for his advocacy on behalf of Florida municipalities during the 2026 legislative session.

The town said Freeman received the award in May during a meeting of the Heartland League of Cities, where he currently serves as president.

Lady Lake Mayor Ed Freeman Lady Lake Mayor Ed Freeman receives the Florida League of Cities Home Rule Hero Award.

The Home Rule Hero Award recognizes local government leaders who engage with state legislators and help make sure the perspectives of Florida cities are considered during the legislative process.

According to the Florida League of Cities, recipients are selected based on their responsiveness to legislative issues and their efforts to communicate local concerns to policymakers.

The award honors elected and appointed officials across Florida who demonstrate a commitment to local government and advocacy.

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