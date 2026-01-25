Florida man sentenced to 4 years for attempted Taco Bell robbery with rock

OCALA, Fla. — Kewarren Anderson, 40, received a four-year prison sentence for attempting to rob a Taco Bell in Ocala with a rock. The incident occurred on July 8, 2025.

Around 12:30 a.m., Anderson approached the Taco Bell drive-thru window holding a large rock and demanded money from the staff. In fear, the employees ran out of the building while Anderson allegedly chased after them.

After fleeing the scene, Anderson was located hiding behind a nearby dumpster by K9 Officer Roberson and his partner, K9 Marshal. Law enforcement used their canine unit to track him down, confirming his identity as the robbery suspect.

Evidence and witness statements confirmed the sequence of events during the robbery attempt. After his arrest, Anderson was given medical treatment for his injuries before being taken to jail for processing.

Anderson was credited with six months and 19 days for time served prior to sentencing. His remaining time in state prison will be enforced based on this ruling.

