Florida manatee deaths surge in 2025 with more than 600 found dead

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 600 manatees were found dead in Florida in 2025, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC recorded 628 manatee deaths last year, marking the highest mortality rate for the species since 2022.

Most of the deaths were attributed to birth complications.

FWC said nearly 100 manatees were killed by boats, and 33 succumbed to cold stress.

Officials said the new data on manatee deaths shows serious issues in reproductive health among the species.

