WATCH: Florida officer rescues child who ran into traffic on busy highway

NORTH PORT, Fla. — An officer in Southwest Florida sprang into action to save a child who ran into traffic on a dark stretch of a busy highway.

The police in North Port reported that the child, who has developmental challenges, managed to get out of a home despite safeguards in place.

The incident highlights the officer’s quick reaction, as he swerved and honked just in time to warn an oncoming driver.

The officer’s swift actions likely prevented a tragic accident on the busy highway.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group