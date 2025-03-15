Florida remains top relocation destination despite migration slowdown

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Florida has emerged as a top relocation destination for the 10th consecutive year, welcoming more than 100,000 new residents.

The latest moving trends from the U.S. Census show the majority of Americans are relocating due to necessity rather than lifestyle. In 2023, Texas took the No. 1 spot from Florida as the nation’s top state for net migration, ending Florida’s 10-year reign.

The shift is mainly due to a sharp drop in net migration to Florida, which fell from 238,000 in 2022 to 137,000 in 2023 — a decline of nearly 100,000, according to a report from StorageCafe. Meanwhile, Texas maintained a steady influx of new residents, giving it the top spot

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group