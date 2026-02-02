Florida says marijuana legalization won’t appear on 2026 ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. — The legalization of recreational marijuana may not be on the Florida ballot this year.

The Florida Department of State announced that none of the initiatives submitted enough signatures by the deadline to qualify for the election.

The advocacy group Smart and Safe Florida has contested the figures provided by the state.

The organization stated it believes officials have verified a higher number of signatures than the total currently listed on the official state website.

The movement faced a series of setbacks, including investigations into potential fraud.

These inquiries were conducted by the Florida Attorney General’s office in the months leading up to the deadline.

