Florida sees measles cases increase amid low immunization levels

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida health officials are concerned about six new measles cases in the state this month.

All of last year, Florida had only eight cases.

So far, no cases have been reported in Central Florida.

One Florida doctor told Channel 9 it’s a troubling sign for a disease that had been declared eliminated in the U.S.

Florida was in the bottom half of all states for measles vaccination rates.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection with symptoms that typically appear days after exposure and progress in stages.

Early symptoms may include high fever, coughing, runny nose, watery eyes, fatigue, skin showing spots, and rash.

