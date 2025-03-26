Florida State Stadium renovations approved

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State university system leaders approved plans by Florida State University on Wednesday to expand renovations at Doak Campbell Stadium, including a new Jumbotron scoreboard and to build a lacrosse complex for a women’s team.

In 2023, the university issued $265 million in bonds for stadium renovations, with the project focused on renovations to seating on the west side of the stadium and in the south end zone.

On Wednesday, the state university system’s Board of Governors approved changing a bond resolution to use $25 million of the money for the scoreboard and other work.

The $25 million would come from projected savings during the project. Separately, the board approved $12 million from FSU funds for an internal loan to construct a new 1,000-seat lacrosse complex that could bring another NCAA-level sport for female student-athletes.

