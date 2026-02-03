Florida tourism leaders report decline in Canadian visitors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s tourism leaders hope to meet with their Canadian counterparts to discuss ways to attract Canadian visitors to our state.

Data from Visit Florida shows 507,000 Canadian tourists visited Florida during the third quarter of last year.

However, that’s 90,000 fewer than the same period in 2024.

This decline comes after President Donald Trump threatened Canada with tariffs and making Canada the 51st state.

