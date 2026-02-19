Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Diego dies in line of duty at training academy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Diego died in the line of duty on Wednesday, after suffering a medical emergency at the FHP Training Academy in Tallahassee.

Diego was participating in a competitive process for the agency’s Criminal Interdiction Unit when the emergency occurred.

Diego was a four-year veteran of the patrol who served residents in both the Fort Pierce and Fort Myers districts.

Despite lifesaving efforts by fellow troopers and medical professionals, he passed away at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.

Diego began his career with the Florida Highway Patrol in 2021 as a member of the 149th Recruit Class.

During his more than four years of service, he held assignments in Troop L in the Fort Pierce District and Troop F in the Fort Myers District.

Executive Director Dave Kerner and Colonel Gary Howze issued a joint statement honoring Diego’s commitment to the state.

They described the trooper as a dedicated public servant.

“Florida State Trooper Diego exemplifies what it means to be an American and one of Florida’s Finest. He lived his life in service and protection to others. Trooper Diego passed away in the line of duty surrounded by his family and his fellow State Troopers. Our hearts grieve his untimely passing and for the pain his family is experiencing,” Kerner and Howze said.

The agency leaders also recognized the extensive medical and rescue efforts involved in treating Diego.

They expressed gratitude for the response from fellow state troopers, EMS first responders, and the pilots and medics of Survival Flight.

Medical professionals at both Gadsden Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital assisted in his care.

Diego is survived by his mother, sister, and fiancé.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group