Florida Virtual School adds 13 new online courses

ORLANDO, Fla. — Students in Florida will be able to take on new classes at home.

Florida Virtual School is offering 13 new online courses this fall.

These courses cover a variety of topics, including language and data science, and are available for almost every grade level.

Students interested in enrolling can do so before the deadline on July 31st.

Officials from Florida Virtual School have expressed their goal to provide more opportunities for students through these new offerings.

The courses are designed to cater to a wide range of interests and academic needs, allowing students to explore subjects that may not be available in their traditional school settings.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group