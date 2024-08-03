Florida’s Finest welcomes its 153rd graduating class of new troopers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol celebrated the graduation of its 153rd basic recruit class.

On Friday, 44 recruits graduated to become FHP Troopers after 29 weeks of training – the equivalent to 770 hours, according to a news release.

Their comprehensive training began on January 15, 2024, including high liability classes, defensive tactics, firearms, vehicle operations, and first aid, ensuring that new troopers are well-prepared for the challenges they will face in their duties.

“Today, forty-four recruits join the ranks of the Florida Highway Patrol; during the last 29 weeks, each has demonstrated that they are not only qualified but dedicated to putting in the work and upholding the patrol standards,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Every graduate standing here today will face challenges while they keep Florida safe. However, they will face each obstacle with the full support of their Governor, their new law enforcement family, and their leadership. To all recruits, thank you for your service; stay safe out there!”

Of the 44 recruits who graduated in today’s ceremony, six come from proud law enforcement families, eight have family members in the FHP, four moved to Florida from other states (New York, Maryland, and Alabama), and 13 have military experience (Army, U.S. Coast Guard, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Guard), the release stated.

“The Florida Highway Patrol proudly welcomes the 153rd graduating class of recruits as the newest members of the Highway Patrol family,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “These dedicated individuals have undergone rigorous training and demonstrated the highest professionalism and commitment. We are confident that they will serve with honor and integrity, upholding the FHP’s tradition of excellence in serving and protecting the people of Florida.”

The new Troopers will be placed with a certified Field Training Officer (FTO) upon reporting to their duty stations.

The new recruits will work with their FTO for 10 to 14 weeks before being released to solo duty.

