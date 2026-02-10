Florida’s first execution of 2026 follows 19 executions in record-breaking year

STARKE, Fla. — Florida is scheduled to carry out its first execution of the year on Tuesday.

Ronald Heath is set to be executed at 6 p.m. for a murder committed in 1989.

The execution follows a record-breaking period for the state’s death penalty.

Florida performed 19 executions last year, marking the most in the state’s modern history.

Heath was convicted of killing a traveling salesman during a robbery in Alachua County.

The execution will be carried out by lethal injection.

Two more executions are already planned by the state for next month.

©2026 Cox Media Group