Florida’s overall tourism takes a jump in the second quarter of 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to “Visit Florida”, they estimated 34.4 million people traveled to Florida between April 1 and June 30.

This number is a slight increase from the second quarter numbers of 2024.

However, according to “Visit Florida”, Canadian tourism in Florida has dropped 20%.

Experts believe these numbers will change once it gets closer to winter.

