Food pantry in Altamonte Springs reopens over a year later after fire closed it down

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A food Pantry reopens after a fire inside over a year ago at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Fellowship Ministries in Altamonte Springs.

On August 14, 2023, the Apostolic Church of Jesus Fellowship Ministries’ food pantry was caught ablaze, destroying everything inside, including non-perishable food, perishable food, appliances, refrigerators, freezers, and supplies.

The food pantry was active for 30 years, serving the Seminole County community alongside Second Harvest Food Bank with meals to the less fortunate.

Despite the fire, the church was still serving meals to those in need, including the very next morning after the fire, where Herbert Bouey the pantry leader, was determined to host a scheduled food distribution to ensure that neighbors had access to the food that they needed.

Ever since the fire, crews have been working on rebuilding the pantry, and on March 6, 2025, the pantry reopened.

“It is a collective effort so we are so grateful to not only the pantry but all of the volunteers”, said Maureen Martin from Second Harvest Food Bank.

