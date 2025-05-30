Former Marion County deputy indicted in bank robbery

OCALA, Fla. — A former Marion County deputy has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a bank robbery charge.

Christina Gates Thagard, 40, was arrested after police ay she robbed a TD Bank in Ocala on May 3. The bank’s deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Thagard was arrested on May 24. The U.S. attorney’s office says she is currently detained pending the resolution of the case.

If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

