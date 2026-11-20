Merchants have spent the last decade being told that more payment options mean more revenue. But each new method a business adds can bring its own liability profile, regulatory obligations and settlement schedule that has to be reconciled against everything else already running. More payment options can also mean more operational work.

Card acceptance illustrates the problem. A merchant that wants to take Visa or Mastercard directly faces chargeback risk, compliance requirements under the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, fraud screening responsibilities and settlement timelines that vary by processor and jurisdiction. Those responsibilities can become more complex for a business operating across more than one market.

Expanding the payment options

ForumPay has approached the question through cryptocurrency payments. The company’s existing infrastructure was built to make cryptocurrency acceptance viable for businesses by handling conversion into traditional currencies. ForumPay says merchants can receive settlement in their preferred fiat currency without holding cryptocurrency. Settlement timing is subject to minimum balances and applicable service terms. That design also provides a settlement system that the company says can support additional payment methods.

The company has outlined a payment flow designed to allow customers in select markets to initiate purchases with Visa, Mastercard or a bank transfer. ForumPay says those funds are converted into digital assets and routed through the same infrastructure its merchants already use, subject to the merchant’s conversion settings and settlement preferences. The aim is to let customers use familiar payment methods while merchants receive funds through their existing ForumPay setup.

ForumPay says the arrangement is intended to reduce merchants’ direct involvement in card processing. As with ForumPay’s single, all-inclusive processing fee, merchants would have the option to absorb additional card and bank transfer costs or pass them on to the payer, according to the company. The allocation of chargeback liability, fees and compliance responsibilities depends on the payment structure, merchant agreement and applicable requirements.

Tate’s broader vision for payments

That gap between what a business can offer and what it has to absorb reflects how Joshua Tate, ForumPay’s co-founder and CEO, frames the company’s work. According to his company biography, Tate came to payments by way of law, real estate and years spent living and working across multiple regions. His argument is that the fragmentation merchants experience stems from how payment systems were assembled, and that those systems can be reorganized.

Tate envisions a future in which more assets exist on-chain and can move between payment systems with fewer conversion steps. That remains a broader ambition rather than a description of the service currently available.

Whether the industry eventually adopts that view is a separate question from whether merchants find it useful. Businesses tend not to think in terms of payment networks and settlement systems. They think about whether a customer completes a purchase and how much of that purchase reaches the bank account.

For merchants, the practical questions are which payment methods are available, how fees are allocated, when funds settle and who bears responsibility if a transaction is disputed.

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