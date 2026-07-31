Free pet adoptions coming to Lake County Animal Shelter this month

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Adoption fees will be waived for all pets at the Lake County Animal Shelter throughout August.

The shelter is participating in NBCUniversal Local’s annual Clear the Shelters campaign, a national pet adoption and donation initiative running from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31.

“Our goal is to find homes for as many pets as possible this August,” shelter Director Whitney Boylston said. “If you’re not able to adopt, you can still make a difference by sharing our adoptable pets, volunteering, fostering or donating.”

The shelter helped 359 pets find homes during last year’s campaign and hopes to exceed that number this year.

Every adoption includes:

Spay or neuter surgery

Initial vaccinations

A microchip

A personalized identification tag

The Lake County Animal Shelter is located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares.

Residents can view available pets and learn more about adoption, fostering, volunteering and donations through the shelter’s website.

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