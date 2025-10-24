Friday ushers in coolest weather of season in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re waking up in Central Florida Friday, you’ll likely notice a little chill in the air.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says Orlando is feeling its coolest morning of the season. Out-the-door temps are reading in the 50s and low 60s.

We’ll feel a nice warm-up Friday afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine, but it will also be windy.

Friday & weekend forecast (WFTV) A cool morning will lead to a warm and windy Friday afternoon. (WFTV staff)

Crimi said winds will be out of the NE at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Highs on Friday will climb into the low 80s throughout the Channel 9 viewing area.

Expect the windy weather to continue into the weekend.

Saturday’s forecast calls for windy, warm and dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday & weekend forecast (WFTV) A cool morning will lead to a warm and windy Friday afternoon. (WFTV staff)

Then rain returns to Central Florida, as scattered showers are expected to move in on Sunday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group