Fruitland Park teenager sworn in as new city commissioner

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — Joey Cosenza said he ran for a seat on the Fruitland Park commission to gain experience with the political world.

“I just wanted to run a campaign. It sounded fun,” the self-described politics and government enthusiast admitted.

He was challenging an incumbent in a city devoid of drama. His expectations didn’t extend beyond getting a foot through the door.

Then, the incumbent moved across town – and suddenly the 18-year-old graduate of The Villages Charter School who splits his time working for a lawn care business and training to become a pilot found himself elected by default.

He gained almost zero experience running a campaign – and is now preparing himself for at least four years overseeing a municipal government.

“I was kind of shocked at first,” Cosenza said. “I was kind of excited, kind of nervous. It was pretty surreal.”

Cosenza was sworn in earlier this month and received training on the methods, laws and practices of local governments with other newly elected commissioners from across the state in Tampa. He said that’s when the gravity of the job truly hit him.

Cosenza had other motivations to running as well that extended beyond gaining experience. Although he’s only lived in town for four years, he said he’s grown to love it and the people in it.

“It’s small, but it’s a great city nonetheless,” he said. “I wanted to run and just give back to the community, because it means a lot to me.”

He said his fellow commissioners – including his one-time opponent – and his new constituents have been mostly welcoming as he gets to work. He described the city’s staff as hard-working, caring people.

To those who doubt an 18-year-old can effectively lead, he asked for patience and a chance.

“I hope you give me the chance to prove myself, and I hope that I don’t let you down,” he said.

As for his platform, he said he hoped to continue Fruitland Park’s tradition of effectively managing growth, which is a challenge all government leaders are facing in the quickly expanding corner of Lake County – and find ways to speed up hurricane debris pickup.

“My real goal is just keep the opportunities coming,” he said. “Down the road in that city hall, they care… They’ve been doing it right. I don’t think that’s going to change now that I’m on, it’s just another person who cares.”

