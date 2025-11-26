Funeral service announced for Florida deputy killed in the line of duty

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Sergeant Terri Sweeting-Mashkow of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, who was killed in the line of duty last Friday in Vero Beach.

Sergeant Sweeting-Mashkow was shot and killed while serving an eviction.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m.

The funeral is not open to the public, but it will be live-streamed on the Indian River Sheriff’s Office YouTube and Facebook pages.

The community will have the opportunity to pay their respects virtually through the live stream, honoring the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Sweeting-Mashkow.

