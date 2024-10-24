FWC deploys additional officers to address displaced vessels caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said recent hurricanes have displaced hundreds of vessels across the Southwest from their docks.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

FWC has sent 17 additional officers and three derelict vessel specialists to work along with local officials to identify vessels rendered derelict after the storms due to the storms.

“We understand the difficulties caused by the recent hurricanes. Our officers and DV specialists are working diligently to identify displaced and damaged vessels statewide. We are dedicated to helping boat owners locate their vessels and ensuring the removal of any boats from state waters that threaten the environment, obstruct waterways or were rendered derelict.” — FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader Maj. Bill Holcomb

To learn how to report or remove a displaced or direct vessel, check out the resources at FWC’s Derelict and At-Risk Vessels or visit FloridaDebrisCleanup.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group