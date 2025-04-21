Gas averaging under $3 a gallon in Florida; why that’s soon likely to change

ORLANDO, Fla. — Better news is back at the pump.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of regular has again dropped below $3 in Florida, settling at $2.99 on Monday.

That’s the lowest daily average price in nearly a month, according to the auto club.

But experts said the price improvement might be short-lived.

“Unfortunately, the downward trend may not continue much longer. Oil prices moved higher last week after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Iranian oil,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

