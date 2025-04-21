Local

Gas averaging under $3 a gallon in Florida; why that’s soon likely to change

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Better news is back at the pump.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of regular has again dropped below $3 in Florida, settling at $2.99 on Monday.

That’s the lowest daily average price in nearly a month, according to the auto club.

But experts said the price improvement might be short-lived.

“Unfortunately, the downward trend may not continue much longer. Oil prices moved higher last week after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Iranian oil,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

You can keep tabs on gas prices at services stations near you by clicking HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read