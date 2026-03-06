‘Get them off the streets’ Family Speaks Out After Four Men Shot in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects following a shooting that injured four men in Apopka on Thursday.

The shooting occurred on West 12th Street around 9:20 p.m. and has been described by investigators as a targeted incident. The four victims range in age from 21 to 48.

Deputies remained at the scene for over 12 hours through Friday morning, collecting and photographing dozens of pieces of evidence and bullet casings scattered across the street.

Bullet holes were also visible in several trucks parked along the street as crime scene investigators spent the night bagging evidence.

Douglas Moody, an Apopka resident, said he heard the shots and immediately sought cover inside his home. “You see these houses? One of the bullets can go right through,” Moody said. He described a storm of gunfire that startled him as he was getting ready for bed.

A woman who is related to three of the victims said she was babysitting when the shooting began.

She drove her nephew and his friend to the hospital before learning that her brother and cousin had also been shot.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said her family members had been in surgery throughout the day on Friday.

She provided specific details regarding the severity of the injuries sustained by her relatives. “My brother got shot in the stomach like three times,” she said. “I think the other time in a leg and my cousin got shot in the head,” the woman said.

The woman told Channel 9 her family hopes whoever is responsible is quickly arrested.

“We need to get them off the streets. Innocent people are getting hurt,” she said.

Approximately a quarter mile away from the initial shooting site, deputies investigated a second scene where a white Infiniti Q50 was towed away.

A sheriff’s office helicopter circled the area before one person was taken into custody at that location.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed if the two scenes are related or if the person detained is a suspect in the shooting. Officials said they could not yet answer questions about the individual taken into custody because the investigation is in its early stages and they do not want to compromise the process.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group