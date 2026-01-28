Goodwill reports $7B revenue amid economic uncertainty

ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill is doing more than good.

Goodwill Industries, the largest thrift store chain in the world, announced that it exceeded $7 billion in revenue in 2025.

This marks a new record and a 7% increase from the previous year.

The significant revenue boost comes as many consumers turn to Goodwill to save money amid uncertain economic conditions, slow job growth and rising costs.

Analysts suggest that these factors are driving more shoppers to choose thrift shopping over retail as a way to cut expenses.

