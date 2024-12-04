Happening today: Pet food giveaway in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Floridians regularly struggle to keep food on the table for their families.

Which means it can also be a challenge keeping food in the bowls of their furry family members.

Orange County Animal Services wants to make sure Fido and Fluffy are well-fed.

On Wednesday, OCAS will offer free dog food and free cat food to Orange County residents who need assistance.

Officials said they will hand out hundreds of pounds of free pet food.

The giveaway will be held at Orange County Animal Services shelter, which is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando.

Orange County residents can receive up to two bags of cat or dog food on a first come, first served basis.

The event will be set up drive-thru style where guests can simply stay in their cars.

The Dec. 4 pet food distribution begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until supplies run out.

“Every day we receive owner surrenders, and we see that a portion of these animals are surrendered simply because of cost,” OCAS posted on social media.

“Through this event, our aim is to help hundreds of pet owners, some of whom may be on the brink of having to make the difficult decision to surrender due to the inability to afford pet food,” the agency added.

OCAS said the event is made possible thanks to a generous donation from Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Paul Wean, a member of OCAS’ advisory board.

