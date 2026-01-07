HCA Florida launches free nurse hotline as flu cases rise statewide

ORLANDO, Fla. — HCA Florida has launched a free hotline to address the rising number of flu cases in the state.

The hotline is providing residents with access to advice from nurses on how to handle flu symptoms or other health concerns.

The hotline, known as the Consult-A-Nurse hotline, is designed to help callers self-manage their symptoms without needing to visit urgent care.

This initiative launches at a crucial time as Florida experiences an uptick in flu cases, highlighting the need for accessible health care resources.

Residents can take advantage of the hotline by calling (844) 706-8873.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group