Health First and Operator Solutions form life-saving partnership

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new partnership between Health First and Melbourne-based Operator Solutions is raising the standard for life-saving response in high-risk environments, from commercial aerospace to natural disasters and maritime emergencies.

Brandon Daugherty, CEO of Operator Solutions told us, “Aerospace and astronaut rescue is where we started. But with our unique capabilities — former special operators, physicians, and incredibly talented personnel — we’ve been able to expand into the commercial industry and virtually any natural disaster scenario.”

Operator Solutions’ team of ex-military special operators and physicians is now backed by the added expertise of Health First.

Dr. Victor Vargas, Chief Medical Officer for Health First Hospital Division, said, “The transition is seamless. Once a patient is injured, you want to get the best care to the point of injury. Operator Solutions has a team of highly skilled pararescuemen to do that work. Then it’s the coordination between their team and our physicians making sure definitive care is provided in a timely manner.”

