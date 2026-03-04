Heavy police presence in Palm Coast after suspects run from traffic stop

PALM COAST, Fla. — Flagler County deputies are searching for multiple suspects who fled during a traffic stop on Wednesday in Palm Coast.

A large law enforcement presence is concentrated near the intersection of Seminole Woods Boulevard and State Road 100.

The search was initiated by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office after the suspects fled from the scene of the stop.

The operation has resulted in a significant police response in the Seminole Woods area as deputies canvass the vicinity.

The agency has not yet confirmed the specific number of individuals they are seeking.

The intersection of Seminole Woods Boulevard and State Road 100 serves as a major traffic point in Palm Coast.

Deputies have not released specific physical descriptions of the suspects or further details regarding the nature of the initial traffic violation.

Authorities are asking the public to remain alert while the search remains active in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or individuals in the area is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 386-313-4911.

