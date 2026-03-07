CENTRAL FLORIDA — Another round of rain and thunderstorms is possible this afternoon.

Severe weather isn’t forecasted for Central Florida, but a few storms might produce heavy rain, some lightning, and wind gusts reaching 35 mph.

Heavy rain and gusty winds possible in Central Florida today Possible rain and thunderstorms in central Florida this afternoon. Expect heavy rain, lightning, and wind gusts up to 35 mph

These showers and thunderstorms are expected to occur from mid-afternoon to early evening.

The warmer temperatures will be felt all around Central Florida.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid to even upper 80s for a handful of locations.

Central Florida’s temperatures will stay warm through most of this work week until the next cold front moves into our region on Friday.

That will also be our best chance to see more heavy rain after today’s showers are done.

