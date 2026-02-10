High Point Climbing set to host YETI Climbing National Championships

ORLANDO, Fla. — High Point Climbing and Fitness in Orlando is set to host the best climbers in the country this week in the YETI Climbing National Championships.

USA Climbing is hosting this prestigious event from February 11-15.

The climbers that qualify for YETI Nationals are competing for national titles, points toward the 2026 National Team selection and $30,000 in prizes.

“We’re honored to host USA Climbing’s YETI Nationals at our brand-new facility in Orlando,” said John Wiygul, President of High Point Climbing and Fitness. “This event will be an incredible opportunity to showcase our flagship gym on the national stage and put Florida on the map for competitive climbing.”

Among the climbers competing this week include eight Olympians who represented Team USA between Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. Many of the climbers who win this week will represent Team USA at the Los Angeles 2028 games.

The event will feature three disciplines of Boulder, Lead, and Speed over five days of competition with support from the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

“Hosting an event of this caliber reflects our community’s commitment to hosting premier sporting events and highlights our world-class venues such as High Point Climbing and Fitness,” said Jason Siegel, President & CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

”Thank you to our partners at Dr. Phillips Charities, High Point Climbing and Fitness, Visit Orlando, the City of Orlando, and Orange County for their continued collaboration. We are especially excited to see this event play a pivotal role in selecting athletes for the 2026 U.S. National Team - on the road to the LA 2028 Summer Olympics - and look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from across the country to experience everything our destination has to offer.”

