High-speed chase ends in foot pursuit near State Road 408

ORLANDO, Fla. — FHP troopers arrested a driver Wednesday afternoon following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a foot chase near State Road 408.

The incident began at approximately 3:53 P.M. on Interstate 4 when a trooper attempted to stop a speeding red Kia.

The pursuit moved from the interstate to State Road 408, where the trooper used a tactical maneuver to disable the suspect’s vehicle. The driver was taken into custody after fleeing into a wooded area and was subsequently transported to a local hospital.

The trooper who initiated the pursuit followed the suspect into the woods. After a brief foot chase, the trooper apprehended the driver and placed them under arrest.

State police officials confirmed that the case remains an active criminal investigation.

